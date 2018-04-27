Woman Takes Ola Cab From Noida, Alleges Rape By Driver's Friend The woman told the police that the driver dropped her and Praveen at a deserted location where she was allegedly raped by Praveen

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman works at a Noida-based BPO. Noida: A 25-year-old woman working at a call centre in Noida has alleged that she was raped on Thursday night after she took an Ola cab in which the driver's relative was also present.



The woman had booked an Ola cab from her workplace in Noida to Surajpur. When the driver, Ashok, arrived, there was another man in the cab. According to the woman, Ashok told her he was his cousin and had to be dropped a few metres ahead. She agreed and got into the cab, she said.



She told the police that the "cousin" - Praveen - never got off the cab and the driver took them to a forest area in Greater Noida.



On the way, she was allegedly given a soft drink. The police say it may have been laced with drugs.



Ashok allegedly stopped the car at a deserted location, asked the woman to leave the cab and drove away, leaving her with Praveen.



Praveen allegedly raped her and managed to escape. When the woman called the Ola driver, his phone was switched off.



The woman, who works in a BPO in Noida Sector 37, called the police and filed a complaint. The driver and his relative are both missing.



The police have detained four persons for questioning and the woman has been sent for a medical examination.



A case has also been registered and the accused will be arrested soon, an officer said.



