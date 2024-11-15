Boyfriend Kills Noida Woman In Front Of Son, 4, For Refusing To Leave Husband

The police have arrested Pradeep and are further probing the murder. (Representational)

A man killed a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, in front of her four-year-old son in a fit of rage after an argument. The horrific crime was commited in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on November 11 and the accused has been arrested.

The victim, Shilpi, lived with her husband, Ajay, and their four-year old son in Noida's Chijarsi village. She was in an extra marital relationship for three years with another man, Pradeep, who wanted her to leave her family and live with him and was constantly pressuring her to do so, according to police.

On November 11, Pradeep went to meet Shilpi at her home after her husband left for work. He again asked her to leave her husband and son and live with him, to which she did not agree. This led to a heated argument between the two, during which, Pradeep strangled Shilpi to death.

While they were fighting, Shilpi's son, who was sleeping in the other room, woke up and witnessed the murder of his mother. During counseling, he narrated the entire incident to the police.

The police have arrested Pradeep and are further probing the murder.

With inputs from Arvind Uttam.