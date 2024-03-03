Noida Mall Trip Turns Fatal For 2, Iron Grille Crushes Them To Death

The incident took place in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall

A Sunday mall trip turned fatal for two men from Ghaziabad when an iron grille crushed them at Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall today.

According to senior police officer Hridesh Katheria, Harendra and Shakeel were walking towards the escalator when an iron grill fell from the fifth floor. This grill had been installed for fencing in the mall, several parts of which are still under construction.

The crash left the two men in a pool of blood. A helmet, apparently belonging to one of them, lay next to them. Visuals that have now gone viral showed other mall visitors trying to rescue them while watching over their heads.

The two men, police said, were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Doctors there declared them dead. Police said they are trying to reach the families of the victims and a probe into the incident is on.