American Falls To Death From 22nd Floor In Greater Noida Society

An official said Domino was alone at home when he fell.

An American citizen has died after falling from the 22nd floor of a building in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Anthony Christopher Domino, who had been living in Mahagun Mywoods society in Greater Noida West since 2020, was married to a woman of Indian origin and had a child. A police official said Domino was alone at home when he fell.

"Domino's wife had stepped out for some work within the society. He worked at an NGO while his wife was employed at a law firm. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and we are investigating whether it was a suicide," said an official from the Bisrakh police station.