40-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage Daughter In Noida

The girl alleged that her father had been sexually assaulting her since three years. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly raping his teenage daughter, police said.



The man, a daily wage labourer, had raped the 14-year-old girl two days ago after which she somehow reached the police and narrated her ordeal, a police official said.

"The family belongs to Bihar and they were staying in Chhijarsi village here for last some years. The girl's mother was aware of that she was being sexually abused but both were threatened to remain silent," said the official from Phase-III police station.

"She has said in her complaint that her father is a drug addict and also did not allow her to attend school," the policeman said.

An FIR was registered in the case and the accused was arrested from his house.

He was booked under IPC Section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.



