4 Workers Killed After Scaffolding Collapses At Building In Noida

Authorities believe the shuttering was hit by a tractor-trolley carrying construction material

Four labourers were killed and five were severely injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction building on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened at private real estate firm BPTP's 18-storey 'Capital City' in Sector 94 when the shuttering (temporary fixtures built of iron) came crashing down in the morning, the police said.

A police official said the shuttering was hit by a tractor-trolley carrying construction material, which led to the incident but the cause is yet to be ascertained.

"Nine people were injured when the shuttering of the building collapsed. Four of them have died, while five others have been hospitalised," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

The administration has assured compensation to the families of those killed. A police official told PTI that workers, who were fixing windows and tiles on the building on Sunday morning using the shuttering, did not have a safety harness.

City Magistrate Shalender Mishra said it has been reported a loose connecting pin on the shuttering may have led to the collapse

The administration has assured compensation to the families of those killed.

Meanwhile, real estate group BPTP said the work at the Noida site was supervised by M/s Ahulawalia Contractors (I) Ltd, and all the statutory compliances were also being done by them, including health and safety issues.

The project is managed by M/s Mott MacDonald, a multinational project management company, who have appointed a designated health and safety officer at site, the group said in a statement.

"As informed by Ahluwalia Contracts, the incident occurred when the tractor trolley carrying sand hit the shuttering material. As we understand, they are already in touch with the authorities concerned regarding the incident," Rohit Mohan, media in-charge for BPTP, said.