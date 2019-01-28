3 Arrested For Playing Loud Music In Noida After 12 AM

The three men had mounted loudspeakers on their pickup truck. (Representational)

Three people were arrested in Noida on Monday for playing loud music around midnight, with speakers mounted on a pickup truck, police said. People living close by complained to the police.

"Disturbed by the music, people came out on the roads," police said.

"It was around quarter past 12 in the night and the three were unrelenting. They were arrested on charges under the Code Of Criminal Procedure and their pickup truck was seized," they added.

On January 18, a DJ was arrested for playing "very loud music" during a wedding after 10 pm in violation of law, in a first such arrest in Noida over noise pollution.