2 Enter Noida Sewer Tank To Fetch Ball, Die Inhaling Toxic Gases

Two others are battling for their lives at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Two young men chasing a cricket ball that had fallen into a sewer tank in Noida's Sector 6 died allegedly after inhaling toxic gases coming out of it on Sunday morning, said the police. An e-rickshaw driver and a friend of the two young men who scrambled to save them are fighting for their lives at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, it added.

The men, said the police, were playing cricket in a park adjacent to the site of accident when a ball hit by a batsman fell into the poisonous tank.

Those dead were identified as Sandeep, 22, and Vishal, 27. Both were residents of Noida's Haraula village.

"I asked them not to do it, but they did not listen and entered into the tank. I then called for help," said Balram Singh, the pump operator.

The families of the victims have blamed the negligence of the officers at the plant for the deaths.

"The injured have been admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital," said Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Noida.

The police are investigating the matter.