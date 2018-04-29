2 Dead As Buses Collide In Busy Intersection Near Delhi Close to 50 people were travelling in the other bus which was on its way from Noida to Shahdara in north east Delhi.

A DTC bus and another bus crashed into each other at a traffic junction in Noida. Noida: A bus crashed into another Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at a busy traffic intersection in Noida this morning killing two people and injuring 20. A red bus headed from Farrukhabadh in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi collided with a low-floor DTC bus right at the signal between Noida's Sector 12 and Sector 22.



The driver and a passenger of the Delhi-bound two-tier, sleeper bus from Farrukhabad died in the crash . The accident took place at around 5 this morning.



Close to 50 people were travelling in the other bus which was on its way from Noida to Shahdara in north east Delhi.



The injured have been taken to the Noida District Hospital and other private hospitals.



Police are investigating the cause of the accident.



