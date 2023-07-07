2 Chinese Men Detained For Living Illegally In Greater Noida

"The validity of their visas had expired on April 22," the official added. (Representational)

Two Chinese nationals have been detained for allegedly living in Greater Noida with expired visas, police officials said on Friday.

The foreigners, identified as Deng Chonckon and Meng Shouguo and aged around 30, were living in the Greenwoods Society in Sector Omega 1 of Greater Noida. The duo worked at the Chinese phone maker Oppo's facility here, the officials said.

"Based on inputs, passport and visa verification of the Chinese nationals was done by officials of the Beta 2 police station on Wednesday and it was found that the validity of their documents (visas) has expired," a police spokesperson said.

After this, the foreigners were detained and legal proceedings initiated against them. The two have been been sent to a detention centre in Delhi's R K Puram for further proceedings for their deportation, the police added.

A local police official told PTI that the Chinese nationals had arrived in India on e-Business Visa for six months and worked at the Oppo's facility in Greater Noida.

"The validity of their visas had expired on April 22," the official added.

