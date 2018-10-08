11 Men Banned From Entering Noida For Collecting Illegal Parking Fee

The genuine parking contractors in Noida said the 11 men were not employed by them

Eleven people have been banned from entering Gautam Buddh Nagar for six months for illegally collecting parking fee in Noida Sector 16 and 58, officials said on Monday. The district magistrate's court in Noida has banned them from entering the area.

The proceedings against the accused were carried out under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, the officials said.

Eight of the accused were operating in Sector 16, while the three were in sector 58. Cases have been filed against them with several Noida police stations.

"The accused were illegally running parking operations in Noida. They were extorting money from citizens in the name of parking fee. A report was sent to the court of the district magistrate by the senior superintendent of police recommending action against them under the UP Goondas Act," the order said.

It said the accused were given an opportunity to explain their part, and a report was sought from the Noida Authority regarding the land where these illegal parking operations were taking place.

The Noida Authority told the court that the spaces were assigned to private contractors G&G Services in Sector 16 and Jairam Yadav in Sector 58 for managing the parking operations, the court order said, adding that all the 11 accused could not prove in the court that they were employed by any of the two contractors.

The accused have been identified as Bajrangi Sahai, Sonu Kumar Jha, Sintu Kumar Jha, Shyam Bihari, Niranjan Jha, Mukesh Kumar Rai, Mantu Kumar Jha and Chandan Kumar in sector 16, while Ramesh Yadav, Mahendra and Pramod in sector 58, according to a court order.

"Since they did not have any legal authority to run the parking in the city, and in view of the administration's attempt to remove such illegal activities that create problems for citizens and maintain law and order, all of them are being expelled from Gautam Buddh Nagar," the order stated.

The administration has sought feedback from the public on criminals who were expelled from Gautam Buddh Nagar but have managed to return to the district. The identities of people willing to help will be kept confidential, officials said.

