Principal Killed In School Allegedly By Husband Who Used Axe, Says Cop

A government school principal killed in Gondia district of Nagpur

A 51-year-old principal of a government school was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband in her office in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, police said.

Pratibha Dongre, worked as principal of a zilla parishad school in the district, police said.

"Around 11.15 am on Tuesday, Dilip Dongre, her husband, entered her cabin with an axe. After a heated argument he allegedly attacked her and killed her," said a senior police official.

He then fled from the spot.

Dilip Dongre was a drunkard, and he used to harass his wife Pratibha Dongre for money. He said that the two were living separately since January.

Police have launched a manhunt for Dilip, the official added.



