Cop, Waiter Crushed To Death As Speeding SUV Rams Into Car On Nagpur Highway

The constables were on highway duty, the waiter was there with tea, snacks, cops said (Representational)

A policemen and another person were run over by a car on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway on Sunday morning, an official said.

Two other Nagpur policemen on duty at the busy highway were also injured in the mishap, he said.

"The car was hit by a speeding Bolero and it jumped the road divider and crushed to death a constable Ritesh Bhopre (32) and Pappu Pal (28) who was a waiter in a hotel. Constables Prakash Dohe and Ravindra Kamble were injured," he said.

The constables were on highway patrol duty and were checking vehicles and Mr Pal was there with tea and snacks when the mishap happened, he added.

The car moving towards Nagpur slowed down on spotting police and a Bolero rammed it from the rear.

"The car was tossed into the air and landed on the constables having breakfast nearby. The Bolero driver Shashi Kawale, a Madhya Pradesh resident, has been arrested," he added.