Nagpur Residents Shower Flowers, Cheer Cops Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Nearly 60 policemen conducted Route March urging people to follow the lockdown rules (Twitter)

Residents of Gittikhadan in Nagpur showered flowers and cheered the police as they conducted a Route March to create awareness about coronavirus and urge people to stay home amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

The Nagpur police's official Twitter handle posted a video of residents applauding them and wrote: "Thank you #Nagpur for the affection that you showered on our team! A proud moment for all of us during Gittikhadan Route March under DCP Zone 2, Vinita S."

A proud moment for all of us during Gittikhadan Route March under DCP Zone 2, Vinita S.

Policemen can be seen in the video marching thorugh a locality and urging people to follow the lockdown rules and to take care of their families amid the pandemic. They also request people to wear masks and ensure proper hygiene around them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Sahu led a group of nearly 60 policemen on the Route March on Tuesday as residents clapped, cheered and showered flowers on them.

Maharashtra has reported 868 coronavirus cases - the highest in the country - with 48 deaths so far.