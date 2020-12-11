Nagpur Man, Who Met Girlfriend On Instagram, Killed Her Family, Claim Cops

A man from Nagpur allegedly killed his girlfriend's brother and grandmother, the police claimed

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend's 10-year-old brother and grandmother, and later committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said today.

Moin Khan, a resident of Mominpura, allegedly stabbed to death his girlfriend, Gunjan's 70-year-old grandmother Pramila Maroti Dhurve. He also allegedly killed her younger brother Yash at their home in Nagpur's Hajaripahad on Thursday afternoon, an official told news agency Press Trust of India.

They were taken to a hospital, but were declared "brought dead", the official said.

Moin Khan's body was found on a railway track in Mankapur area later that night, he said, adding that the police suspect he might have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train.

According to the police, Gunjan had met Moin Khan on Instagram in November last year and had introduced him as a friend to her family.

When the family subsequently realised that they were in a relationship, they asked her to break it off and took away her phone, before sending her away to a relative's place, the official told news agency PTI.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard at Gittikhadan police station in Nagpur.

