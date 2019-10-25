55-Year-Old Man In Maharashtra Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The accused was identified as Ramdas Shendur (Representational)

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, said police.

The accused was identified as Ramdas Shendur.

He allegedly called the girl, who lived in the same area, to his house on Wednesday morning, promising to give her some money and raped her, a police official said.

After the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home from work, they lodged a police complaint.

After the medical check-up confirmed sexual assault, Ramdas Shendur was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

