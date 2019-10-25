55-Year-Old Man In Maharashtra Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The 55-year-old man allegedly called the girl, who lived in the same area, to his house on Wednesday morning, promising to give her some money and raped her, a police official said.

Nagpur | | Updated: October 25, 2019 04:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
55-Year-Old Man In Maharashtra Arrested For Allegedly Raping 7-Year-Old

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The accused was identified as Ramdas Shendur (Representational)


Nagpur: 

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl, said police.

The accused was identified as Ramdas Shendur.

He allegedly called the girl, who lived in the same area, to his house on Wednesday morning, promising to give her some money and raped her, a police official said.

After the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home from work, they lodged a police complaint.

After the medical check-up confirmed sexual assault, Ramdas Shendur was arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.



Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nagpur MaharashtraNagpurMaharashtra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Election Results FAQMaharashtraHaryanaElection NewsVidhan Sabha Election ResultsAssembly ElectionLive TVAssembly Election ResultVote CountingElection ResultMaharashtra Election ResultHaryana Election Result

................................ Advertisement ................................