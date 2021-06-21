Maharashtra Man Kills 5 Of Family, Dies By Suicide

The murders and suicide were the fallout of some domestic dispute, police said. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed five members of his family, including his wife and two teenage children, before dying by suicide by hanging himself in his house in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

The accused Alok Matukar slit the throats of his wife Vijaya (40) and daughter Pari (14) and throttled his son Sahil (12) in his house, Additional Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari told reporters.

He then went to the nearby house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobde (55) and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde (21) and also slit their throats, the ACP said, adding that Matukar later ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

"The incident came to light this morning after neighbours of the Matukar family noticed that the door of the home was shut even at 9 am. When a neighbour peeped through the window, Sahil was found lying on the bed lifeless in the drawing room. They then alerted the police," the Additional CP said.

The Tehsil police broke open the door of the house and found the bodies of Matukar, Vijaya, daughter Pari and son Sahil, while Amisha and Laxmi were found dead in their home, which is some 200 metres away from that of the Matukars, Mr Phulari said.

Matukar was in the tailoring business and prima facie it seems the murders and suicide were the fallout of some domestic dispute, a Tehil police station official said.