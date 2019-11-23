Maharashtra Cop Flees With Bribe Before Police Could Trap Him

The had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a man whose deal to buy a shop got delayed. (Representational)

A probationary sub-inspector attached to Pachapaoli police station in Nagpur fled with a bribe of Rs 50,000 from an ACB trap on Friday, an official said.

PSI Shankar Bonde had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a man whose deal to buy a shop got delayed.

"Bonde threatened to file a cheating case against this prospective shop buyer. He took Rs 90,000 from him. On Friday, he fled with Rs 50,000 on his motorcycle even before the ACB could close in on him," he said.

