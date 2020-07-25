Cart Falls Into Nagpur River, Woman Swept Away, Son Survives: Police

The woman's body was found at around 9pm (Representational)

A woman drowned after her son failed to spot a bridge on a rivulet in Kondhali area of Nagpur and their cart crashed into the water, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night when Indubai Tabhane and her son Uttam were coming home from their farm, said a Kondhali police station official.

"As it was dark, Uttam couldn't spot the bridge on the rivulet and their cart crashed into the water. He managed to swim to safety but his mother died. Her body was found at around 9pm," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)