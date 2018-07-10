Maharashtra BJP Lawmaker Files Over 1,000 Complaints Against Officers

Legislators have complained against Mr Bamb to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Representational)

Legislators of various parties from Maharashtra's Aurangabad district today accused BJP Lawmaker Prashant Bamb of harassing officials of state government by filing false complaints against them.

They alleged that due to these complaints, the development works in their respective constituencies got affected.

Lawmakers Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Chikhlikar, and Abdul Sattar (all from the Shiv Sena), and Tanaji Mutkude and Mohan Fad (both from the BJP) told reporters that Mr Bamb, who represents Gangapur seat in Aurangabad, had filed more than 1,000 complaints against government officers.

Mr Shirsat alleged that development works in Marathwada, Konkan and Western Maharashtra have been stalled due to the complaints filed against officers and contractors.

The legislators have submitted a complaint against Mr Bamb to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mr Fad alleged that Mr Bamb was blackmailing the officials.

Denying allegations, Mr Bamb said he filed the complaints against the development works for which money was withdrawn but works were not completed.

"Till now, officials of PWD and contractors were hand in glove in corruption. However, now I suspect that even some MLAs are also involved in this unholy nexus," he alleged.