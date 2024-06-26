US Woman, 18, Arrested For Calling 911 To Avoid Going On Date With Man She Met Online

Ms Thomas was arrested on two false reporting charges. (Representative pic)

An 18-year-old woman in the United States has been arrested for calling 911 to avoid going on a date with a man she met on a dating app. According to The Independent, the woman, identified as Sumaya Thomas, was arrested after cops said she told a dispatcher that her abusive ex-boyfriend of two years was outside her home and sending her threatening text messages. She told the police that the man told her that he wanted to hit, kick, punch and stab her.

Ms Thomas was arrested on June 16 on two false reporting charges, both of which were misdemeanour crimes, The Independent reported. The 18-year-old even told the police that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend's baby. The majority of their conversations took place over Snapchat, she said.

However, upon arriving at the scene, the cops spotted the man leaving the residence. He reportedly told the officers that he started speaking to the woman a week ago on a dating app. The two then moved their conversations off the platform and started to text. The man also showed the cops the text and dating app conversations, following which the officers confirmed that the messages were sent to the woman's phone number.

The man was detained for over an hour due to the false accusations. It was during a third interview that Ms Thomas admitted to making the false report because she got "cold feet on meeting him and no longer wanted to".

"She advised she didn't think officers would help so she made up this call and the events that she described," the police complaint stated.

Ms Thomas was arrested last week and later released from the Johnson County Jail in Iowa.

