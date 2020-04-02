Liquor Thefts In Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Baffle Maharashtra Cops

Four incidents of liquor theft have taken place in Nagpur in two days. (Representational)

A number of thefts at liquor shops in Maharashtra's Nagpur have left the policemen baffled in the city.

Four such incidents were reported within 48 hours from liquor shops and beer bars which are shut from March 18 after the government ordered the lockdown.

The thefts have led to enhanced patrolling near liquor shops, an official said.

The thieves ran away with liquor worth over Rs 1 lakh from all the four places, an official said.

The first case of theft was reported at city's Suvidha Bar Restaurant on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The intruder decamped with bottles of whiskey and rum worth Rs 1.5 lakh, he said, adding two persons were taken into custody for the crime.

In another incident, country liquor worth Rs 73,000 was stolen from

the shop.

Similarly, two more thefts were reported at a beer bar on Wednesday.

Whike country made foreign liquor worth Rs 1 lakh was stolen from city's Anand Bar, another Rs 40,000 theft was reported from Dhapewada village in Saoner tehsil.