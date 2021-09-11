Hero Constable Saves Man From Falling Under Train At Nagpur Rail Station

On-duty constable Munesh Gautam can be seen in a CCTV footage running towards the man as he fell and rescuing him from slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

Nagpur:

A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a man at the Nagpur railway station on Thursday, an official said today. The incident took place on Platform Number 3 when the passenger, in an attempt to board a moving train, slipped, fell and got dragged by the train as he hung on to the door handle.

In the CCTV footage of the incident tweeted by the railway force, on-duty constable Munesh Gautam can be seen running towards the man as he fell and rescuing him from slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner (Nagpur) Ashutosh Pandey shared a video of the incident on social media and applauded the constable.

