Hero Constable Saves Man From Falling Under Train At Nagpur Rail Station

The on-duty constable ran towards the man and rescued him

A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a man at the Nagpur railway station on Thursday, an official said today. The incident took place on Platform Number 3 when the passenger, in an attempt to board a moving train, slipped, fell and got dragged by the train as he hung on to the door handle.

In the CCTV footage of the incident tweeted by the railway force, on-duty constable Munesh Gautam can be seen running towards the man as he fell and rescuing him from slipping into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

GOOD WORK Done by RPF Post Nagpur

दिनांक 09/09/2021 को नागपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर T/no.02170 समय करीबन 21:30 बजे प्लेटफार्म नंबर 3 से रवाना होते समय एक पैसेंजर ने चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास किया, दौराने उसका पैर फिसलने की वजह से वह पैसेंजर ट्रेन और प्लेटफार्म के बीच मे आ गया, pic.twitter.com/vpjwqaeyRE — Central Railway RPF (@rpfcr) September 10, 2021

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner (Nagpur) Ashutosh Pandey shared a video of the incident on social media and applauded the constable.