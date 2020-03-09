Four Kill Neighbour Over Suspicions Of Black Magic In Maharashtra: Police

Police have charged the accused with murder under relevant sections of the IPC (Representational)

Four people have been arrested for allegedly killing their 55-year-old neighbour, who they suspected of practicing black magic, in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday about 40 kms away from Nagpur when the accused attacked Vidhyadhar Rangari with iron rods, a police officer said.

He said the four accused suspected that "black magic" practiced by Mr Rangari was the reason behind their relative's worsening health.

The accused have been identified as Purushottam Bhujade (32), Devendra alias Doma Bhujade (29), Dharmendra Bhujade (25), and Shridhar Bhujade (34), police said.

All of them have been charged with murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

A local court remanded them to police custody for five days on Saturday.