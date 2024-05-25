Another Drink Driving Case In Maharashtra, 3-Month-Old Critical

A woman, her son and a three-month-old baby were injured after they were hit by a car in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday night. The driver was allegedly drunk and liquor bottles were found in his car, police said.

This come days after a 17-year-old drunk teen in Pune killed two people after he hit their bike while driving a ₹2.5 crore Porsche sports car.

The accident occurred near Zenda Chowk in the densely populated Mahal area of the city.

According to the police, the driver along with his two friends were drinking while travelling in the car when they hit the family.

All three are being treated at a hospital. The baby is in a critical condition.

All three men tried to flee the scene but locals chased them. One of them was caught and beaten up by people before he was handed over to the police. The angry crowd also broke the windows of the car.

Police have taken the man into custody and started interrogating him.

