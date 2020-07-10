3 Arrested For Abducting Man Over Friendship With Classmate In Nagpur: Official

A police team traced Hajare's location by tracking his mobile phone coordinates. (Representational)

Swift action spread over a few hours by Nagpur police led to the arrest of three people for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a 20-year-old man over his friendship with the relative of one of the accused, an official said on Friday.

Prajwal Krishnarao Hajare was asked by accused Rajet Maurya (26) to meet him to discuss a gold mortgage issue on Thursday, after which the latter, along with criminals Rohit Chavan (27) and Nitin Tyagi (27), kidnapped him, the official said.

"Hajare was taken in a Ford Ecosport car from Khamla to Hingna where the three told him not to keep any contact with girl classmate. She is a relative of Maurya. When the three stepped out of the car for a while, Hajare informed his mother about his plight, and she approached Rana Pratap Nagar police station," he said.

A police team traced Hajare's location by tracking his mobile phone coordinates and reached the site in Hingna, he said.

"They spotted an Ecosport vehicle, approached it in plain clothes and caught Maurya, Chavan and Tyagi. Hajare was reunited with his family. The three have been charged with kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Chavan and Tyagi are history-sheeters," he said.

