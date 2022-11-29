2 Killed After Being Hit By Truck In Nagpur: Cops

Two persons were killed when a speeding truck ran over them. (Representational)

Two persons were killed when a speeding truck ran over them after they fell off their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kodegaon village on Khapa-Saoner road around 3.30 pm, an official said.

The victims Lokesh Dhanraj Gharat, 21, and Aditya Satyapal Kanojia, 17, were heading towards Khapa from Saoner on a motorcycle, he said.

In order to avoid getting hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, brakes were applied by the motorcyclist and the two-wheeler skidded, the official said.

The duo fell and were crushed by the truck, he said, adding that the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Khapa police.

