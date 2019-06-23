ICU Roof Collapses At Hospital In Bihar, Hit By Encephalitis Deaths

No injuries were reported in the roof-collapse incident.

Amid a host of problems that Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur is already facing, a part of the roof outside its Intensive Critical Unit collapsed today. No injuries were reported in the incident.

More than 100 children have died at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is one of the largest government hospitals in Bihar, due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome since June 1.

Yesterday, hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open in a forest near the government-run hospital, which is swamped with cases caused due to the vector-borne disease, news agency ANI reported.

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. A caretaker of the hospital told ANI that all bodies are dumped in the forest behind the hospital after their postmortems.

According to news agency Press Trust of India, the number of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has mounted to 129 in Muzaffarpur and 140 in all of Bihar.

Hundreds of children are admitted to hospitals - mostly at Muzaffarpur's SKMCH and privately-owned Kejriwal Hospital, run by a trust -- for treatment of AES which is characterised by a sudden onset of high fever and convulsions.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)