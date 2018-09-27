Government Official Found Hanging At A Rented Room In Bihar

No note was found in the room and investigations were on to ascertain the death. (Representational)

A government official was found hanging from the ceiling of his room on Thursday, police said.

Akshay Kumar, a resident of Jehanabad district, was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room in Bibiganj Chitrakoot Nagar locality of the town, SHO Sadar police station Rakesh Kumar said.

The deceased was posted as a junior engineer in the Bihar government's department for planning, the SHO said adding that his landlord had informed the police about the room being locked inside with no response coming to knocks.

Thereafter, a police party reached the spot and broke open the door after which the body was taken for post mortem, he said adding that no written note was found in the room and further investigations were on to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide.