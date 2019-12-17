Bihar Woman, Set On Fire After Failed Rape Bid, Dies: Report

The Muzaffarpur Police has arrested the accused. (Representational)

The 23-year old woman, who was set on fire after a failed rape bid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on December 7, died in Patna on Monday night.

She was undergoing treatment in Patna'a Appolo hospital after receiving 80 per cent burns.

The victim's relatives said the woman died around 11.40 pm on Monday night.

The Muzaffarpur district administration had assured to bear the entire cost of woman's medical treatment.

According to the family members of the victim, her last words were, "I want justice. The person who has committed this crime should be hanged."

The accused, Raja Rai, poured kerosene oil on her body for resisting rape attempt on December 7.

According to the FIR lodged at the Ahiyapur police station in Muzaffarpur, the woman was with her minor niece and nephew in her house when the accused barged-in and tried to sexually assault her, but failed. The accused then poured kerosene oil on the woman and set her on fire.

Police has arrested the accused.