Bihar Traffic Cop Thrashed For Stopping Man Driving Auto On Wrong Side

When the traffic cop stopped the auto rickshaw driver, he got angry and called up his friends, who thrashed the policeman, said a police official.

Muzaffarpur | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: March 27, 2019 16:07 IST
The incident took place in the Kazi Mohammedpur area in Muzaffarpur.


Muzaffarpur: 

A traffic policeman in Bihar was beaten up by an auto rickshaw driver and his friends on Tuesday after he allegedly stopped a man driving auto on the wrong side of the road.

The incident took place in the Kazi Mohammedpur area in Muzaffarpur.

When the traffic cop stopped the auto rickshaw driver, he got angry and called up his friends, who thrashed the policeman, a police official told news agency ANI.

The video of the incident shows the traffic cop defenseless as a group of men kick him, punch him and abuse him on a busy road. The traffic cop was saved after few passersby intervened and took the cop to a side.

After the incident, the traffic cop was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and the accused are on the run, said the police, who is on a lookout for them.

(With Inputs From ANI)



