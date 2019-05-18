Woman Sets Herself, 3 children On Fire In Muzaffarnagar: Cops

The woman's parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman set herself and her three children on fire at Umerpur village in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, said police.

The children died while she was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, said SHO Yashpal Singh.

The woman, identified as Naseema, took the step over a family dispute.

Her parents alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws.

The woman had locked herself in a room with son Anas, 9 and daughters Aisha, 7 and Etah, 2, police said.



Her husband, identified as Jabbar, was not at home.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.