UP Man Beaten Up By Girl's Family For Having Affair, Hospitalised: Cops

A case has been registered against the girl's family members, the police said. (Representational)

A youth was beaten up by girl's family for being in a relationship with her and later shifted to a hospital in serious condition in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

A case was registered against the girl's father and brother for attacking the youth in this connection on Friday, according to a senior police officer.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by the victim's mother, it is alleged that the her father Saleem and her brother Yakoob and two others beat up her son who was found sitting with her.

The two families live in the same neighbourhood, the police said. The youth and his lover belong to different communities and the girl's family apparently opposed their relationship, he added.