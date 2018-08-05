Upset With Frequent Fights With Wife, Muzaffarnagar Man Shoots Himself

The man had a heated fight with his wife on the night before he committed suicide (Representational)

A 45-year-old committed suicide as he was upset over frequent altercations with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

Anil Kumar, a shop owner, shot himself at his home in Datiyana village under the Chapar police station in Muzaffarnagar, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said.

According to relatives, the couple had a heated argument on Friday night as well, which might have ben the reason behind Anil Kumar committed suicide.

His body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is on, Mr Ahmad added.

