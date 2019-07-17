12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kills Self After Fight With Family In UP

The body has been sent for the postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said. (File photo)

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after a fight with her family members in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday.

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Janakpuri area of the city on Tuesday evening, they said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

