UP Man Who Killed Wife For Not Being Able To Give Birth Gets Life In Jail

The man, Sunil Kumar, killed his wife Amrita in Chorawala village in Muzaffarnagar on June 9, 2018.

A court in Muzaffarnagar Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for not being to give birth.

Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Sunil Kumar, the public prosecutor said.

Kumar had on June 9, 2018, killed his wife Amrita in Chorawala village in Muzaffarnagar.

A complaint was filed in Kakroli police station after the woman's sister, who is married to the convict's brother Manoj, informed her father about the incident, the prosecutor said.

Amrita and Sunil were married 10 years ago. Her father had complained that she was constantly harassed by her husband for not being able to conceive, the prosecutor said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.