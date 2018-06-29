Two Meteorite-Like Objects Fall In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Pending investigation by experts, the stones will be confirmed as meteorites or not. (Representational)

Two hot embers fell from the sky at a Kasoli village in UP's Muzaffarnagar district last night which villagers claimed were meteorites.



"The two hot stones fell down with a loud sound after rains at the village in Charthawal police station area last night," Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmendra said.



The "stones" have been taken into "safe custody" for investigation and only experts will tell whether they are meteorites, he added.



The two hot embers fell down in a compound of a villager Sukhpal.



Niraj Tyagi, Geography professor at a local college in Muzaffarnagar, said the stones could be the part of a big meteroide.



