Private Hospital Sealed For Employing Unqualified Doctors In UP

The patients have been shifted to the district hospital said the CMO. (Representational)

The authorities have sealed a private hospital in neighbouring Shamli district and cancelled its registration for various irregularities, including the practice of employing unqualified persons as doctors, a senior official said in Muzaffarnagar today.

The district health department yesterday raided the Aryan Hospital and found many irregularities, including unqualified persons working as "doctors," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Raj Kumar Sharma said.

He said a complaint has been lodged against Arjun Singh, the owner of the hospital, and the facility was sealed.

The patients have been shifted to the district hospital, the CMO added

Earlier, a video had gone viral on the social media in which unqualified persons were seen operating patients in the hospital.

The raid was conducted by a team of doctors led by Additional Chief Medical Officer Ashok Handa on complaints against the hospital from various quarters.