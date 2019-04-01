Exam Centre Official, 14 Invigilators Charged For Aiding Mass Copying

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: The alleged mass copying was caught on February 22 (Representational)

Seventeen people, including the superintendent of an examination centre and 14 invigilators, have been charged under Gangster Act for allegedly aiding mass copying at an exam centre in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, were arrested during a Special Task Force raid last month when the mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper.

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey said Sunday that on the recommendation of the police, 17 people including suprintendent Yogender Pal, 14 invigilators and two others Intakhab and Asher Nafis were charged under the Gangster Act.

The alleged mass copying was caught on February 22 when the STF raided the examination centre upon a tip-off.

However, no student was apprehended, police said.

Officials said solved examination papers, pistol, mobile and exam guides were also recovered during the raid. A car was also seized.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.