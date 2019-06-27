UP Woman Killed Over Relationship. Her Brother, 2 Others Arrested: Police

The woman was killed allegedly after her family did not approve of her relationship (Representational)

Three men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a woman allegedly over her relationship with a man, police said. The woman's brother and maternal uncle were among those arrested.

The body of Shabina, 21, was found with her throat slit outside Tawli village on June 21, police said.

A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

Police told the media that during investigation, six people including Saleem, who is brother of the victim, her maternal uncle Abbas, and one Khalid were found involved in her killing.

She was killed allegedly after her family did not approve of her relationship with a man, police said.

While Saleem, Abbas and Khalid have been arrested, efforts are on to arrest the remaining three accused who are on the run, they said.

