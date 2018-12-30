UP Woman Constable Alleges Rape By Colleague, Says 'Drink Was Spiked'

The woman said that after she got divorced, the constable refused to marry her.

A woman constable in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has accused a fellow constable of drugging her with a spiked glass of milk and then repeatedly raping her.

After the woman constable wrote to a senior police officer, Sudhir Kumar, the police have suspended the accused who is a also a constable and have registered a case against him.

In the complaint, the woman has written that she got pregnant when she was in a relationship with the accused who forced her to abort.

The woman has warned the police of suicide if action is not taken. "If I won't get justice then I've no other choice but to commit suicide," she said.

SP Dehat Alok Sharma said, "A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The accused constable has been suspended with immediate effect."

"We have registered a case against the accused under sections 376, 313 and 506 of Indian Penal code (IPC)," he added.

According to the woman, the accused asked her to step out from her marriage. When the woman agreed and informed him that she was finally taking a divorce, the constable refused to marry her.

"One day, he came to my apartment and said that he was depressed. He gave me a glass of milk, which was mixed with some intoxicating substance. When I got up the next morning, I realised that I was raped by him," she said.

She further said that it has been five days but the police have not made any headway in the case. The police are unable to trace the whereabouts of the accused constable.