UP Man, Who Was Missing, Allegedly Strangled To Death By Wife, Her Lover

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: October 02, 2018 21:05 IST
Muzaffarnagar: 

The wife of a 38-year-old man, who had gone missing for a day, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing him with the help of her paramour in Khedi Khusnuma village of Shamli district, police said.

The man, identified as Naresh Kumar, was allegedly strangled to death by his wife with the help of her paramour Ravi Kumar, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

He was killed for allegedly opposing his wife's "relationship" with Ravi Kumar, Tiwari said

Naresh Kumar was strangled to death by his wife with the help of her lover.

While Naresh Kumar's wife was arrested, her lover is absconding, he said, adding that efforts are on to arrest him.

