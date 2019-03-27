Muzaffarnagar Riots Eyewitness Killing: Accused Surrenders, In Custody

The accused Shrikant had been allegedly pressurizing Ashfaq to withdraw the case. (Representational)

A person, accused of killing an eyewitness in a Muzaffarnagar riots case, surrendered in a court on Tuesday.

The accused, Shrikant, has been sent to judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautam.

According to the prosecution, Ashfaq, who was an eyewitness in the murder case of his two brothers, was shot dead in Khatauli town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district early this month.

Ashfaq's brothers, Nawab and Shahid, were shot dead during the 2013 riots, in which more than 60 lives were lost and over 40,000 people were displaced.

Shrikant had been allegedly putting pressure on Ashfaq to withdraw the case, but he refused.

