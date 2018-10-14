Missing UP Woman's Body Found In Canal Tied To Heavy Stone

The woman had been missing since September 22 (Representational)

The body of a 26-year-old woman, who went missing on September 22, was found in a canal in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

The body, tied to a heavy stone, was Saturday evening recovered from the canal, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said.

Mazhabi, who used to run a beauty parlour, went to a wedding ceremony for her work on September 22 but never returned home, he said.

Prima facie the woman was thrown in the canal with a heavy stone tied to her, the SP said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter and some people have been taken into custody for questioning, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP added.