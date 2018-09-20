Man From UP's Muzaffarnagar Throws Acid On Wife After Fight

The woman was admitted to the district hospital (Representational)

A woman suffered severe burns after her husband threw acid on her after they had a quarrel in the western UP district of Muzaffarnagar, police said today.



According to the police, accused Bablu Kumar, 30, a resident of Faloda village in the Purkazi police station area, has been on the run since the incident yesterday evening.



Purkazi police station SHO Vijay Singh said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother and a hunt is on for the accused.



The woman was admitted to the district hospital.



After the incident, a group of women activists staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.