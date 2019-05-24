Man Elopes With Woman In Uttar Pradesh, Her Family Sets His House On Fire

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police deployed. (Representational)

A 26-year-old man eloped with a woman following which her family members allegedly set his and his uncle's house on fire, police said Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and 10 people, including four women, were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 436 that deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc, Station House Officer (SHO), Miranpur, Pankaj Tyagi said.

One of the accused has also been arrested, he added.

Trouble started after the man eloped with the 20-year-old woman from Rasulpur Ghari village in the district three days ago, after being in a relationship for some months.

The woman's family members lodged a police complaint after which the couple was tracked.

The man's family and his uncle left their houses due to prevailing tension, police said.

Angry family members of the woman, however, set the two houses on fire, they added.

A team of police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Mr Tyagi said.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police force deployed in view of tension between the two families, the SHO said.

