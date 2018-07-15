Man Commits Suicide After Argument With Wife In Muzaffarnagar

The man took the extreme step after having an argument with his wife. His wife was found near a petrol pump yesterday, they said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 15, 2018 11:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Commits Suicide After Argument With Wife In Muzaffarnagar

The man had an argument with his wife

Muzaffarnagar: 

An 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Titawi village in this district,the police said today.

The man took the extreme step after having an argument with his wife. His wife was found near a petrol pump yesterday, they said.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man was found near the railway tracks near Mansurpur railway station in the district last evening, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................