Man Commits Suicide After Argument With Wife In Muzaffarnagar

The man had an argument with his wife

An 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Titawi village in this district,the police said today.

The man took the extreme step after having an argument with his wife. His wife was found near a petrol pump yesterday, they said.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man was found near the railway tracks near Mansurpur railway station in the district last evening, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here