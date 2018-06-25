Alleged Sex Assault, Acid Attack Threat For Refusing Marriage Proposal The police in UP's Muzaffarnagar are looking for man who allegedly assaulted student and threatened to throw acid on her

Share EMAIL PRINT In March, two women wrestlers were attacked with acid in UP's Meerut Muzaffarnagar, UP: A college student was allegedly sexually harassed by man who also threatened to throw acid on her in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzfarnagar. The girl had turned down his proposal of marriage said the police.



The girl's family on Saturday filed a police complaint with the Civil Lines Police Station in Bharmapuri area.



In the complaint the family said, the man, Shakir Ali, pressured the girl to marry him and when she refused he sexually harassed her and also threatened to throw acid on her.



On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and a hunt is on to catch the accused, the police told news agency PTI.



Earlier in March, two women sportspersons were attacked with acid when they were on their way to a stadium in UP's Meerut. The bike-borne attackers, two men and a woman, stopped them and threw acid before fleeing in Meerut's Lal Kurti area, the police said. Two of the accused were arrested later.



The women, a boxer and a wrestler in their early 20s, were walking towards the Kailash Prakash Stadium for training when they were attacked. Both suffered burn injuries on their arms and backs.



"One of the women's father is currently in the same jail where the attacker's brother is lodged. During their visit to the jail, there was an altercation following which the wrestler and her friend were attacked with acid," the police said.



