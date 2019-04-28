Four Of Family Injured In Clash Over Suspected Love Affair In UP Village

The girl's boyfriend was also injured in the incident, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

Two families clashed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar over a suspected love affair, police said on Sunday, leading to four persons being critically injured.

Police said members of a girl's family in Bhangela village attacked the four persons with stones on Saturday, injuring them. The girl's boyfriend was also injured in the incident, police officer Harsharan Sharma said.

A case was registered against one Meherchand, his wife Kamlesh, his brother Nehal and a relative identified as Kanti -- all family members of the girl, he said.

While Meherchand and his wife were arrested, police are trying to trace the other accused.

Mr Sharma added the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

