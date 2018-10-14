Five-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Sexually Harassed In Uttar Pradesh

The boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, says police. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually harassed by a man and found with serious injuries at a field in a village here, police said today.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

Based on a complaint from a family member of the boy, a case was registered under Section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, station house officer (SHO) Nemchand said.

The boy, who was found with injuries to his private parts, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The complainant alleged that the boy was found in an unconscious state. He was playing outside his house when the accused took him, police said.

The man is still at large and a search was launched to arrest him, the SHO said.